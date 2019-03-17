Gov. Scott announces $100K in grants for recreation projects

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has announced $100,000 in grants to two communities for outdoor recreation.
Randolph will receive $65,000 to promote events and design trails, and Newport will receive $35,000 for a trail-connected project as part of the city's waterfront recreation trail.
The grants are administered through the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative.
Scott says the program helps make major recreation projects attainable for communities with support from local experts.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
State Rep. Michael Marcotte says while they can attract people to Vermont, without having a place for them to recreate, "good things won't happen."
Comments