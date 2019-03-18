City councilor proposes ban on single-use plastic products

A New Hampshire city official has proposed a ban on single-use plastic products like shopping bags and straws.
Portsmouth City Councilor Josh Denton is proposing a distribution of single-use disposables ordinance. The Portsmouth Herald reports the ordinance would ban the distribution of single-use straws unless requested by a customer, ban the distribution of single-use plastic foam containers and ban the distribution of single-use plastic containers.
Denton acknowledges his new ordinance is more comprehensive than a previous effort to ban single-use plastic bags, but would be a way to address climate change in the Portsmouth community.
City Attorney Robert Sullivan argued Denton's previous legislation to ban single-use plastic bags would have been illegal because the state Legislature hadn't passed the necessary enabling legislation.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
Comments