5 seeking to replace imprisoned Allentown mayor

Four Democrats and one Republican are running to serve the rest of imprisoned former Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski's term.

Pawlowski, a Democrat, resigned in March 2018 after his conviction on federal corruption charges. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for rigging municipal contracts in a scheme to raise money for his political campaigns for higher office.

Allentown's interim mayor, Ray O'Connell, is seeking the Democratic nomination against challengers Michael Daniels, Cheryl Johnson Watt and Patrick Palmer.

The winner will face Tim Ramos, who's running unopposed in the Republican primary.

The winner of the fall general election will serve the final two years of Pawlowski's term. The former mayor was re-elected while under indictment but resigned two months into his fourth term.