Warren campaign releases bankruptcy cases she assisted in

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at a house party campaign stop, Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Rochester, N.H. AP Photo

Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign has released information on dozens of court cases in which the former law professor-turned-Democratic senator served as counsel, expert witness or mediator or otherwise assisted parties in reaching bankruptcy settlements.

The Warren camp's disclosure of the cases on Wednesday goes further than a list of cases she released in 2012, when her GOP challenger during her first Senate campaign in Massachusetts criticized her for representing corporate interests.

In a summary of the candidate's cases, the Warren campaign wrote that "the core challenge of bankruptcy is that it attempts to resolve a situation that involves suffering for everyone involved." The campaign adds that Warren "worked to help set up trusts and other mechanisms to return $27 billion to victims and their families."