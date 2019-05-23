N Carolina elections board deciding what to pay new director

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2019, file photo, Kim Westbrook Strach, left, executive director of the Bipartisan State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement, questions a witness during the second day of a public evidentiary hearing on the 9th congressional district voting irregularities investigation at the North Carolina State Bar in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina's Democratic-led elections board will have a new chief administrator. On a party-line 3-2 vote Monday, May 13, the State Board of Elections chose Karen Brinson Bell as the next executive director. The action means Strach will be out of the job she's held since 2013. Travis Long

North Carolina's elections board has money on its mind as it plans to hire a new executive to run operations.

The State Board of Elections meets Thursday to discuss what to pay Karen Brinson Bell as the next executive director starting June 1.

Bell last week was selected to take over as state elections director after current director Kim Strach was ousted from the job she'd held since 2013. Strach was promoted to the job under Republican former Gov. Pat McCrory, but the elections board is now back in Democratic hands following lengthy litigation.

Bell is a Duplin County native now living in South Carolina who was formerly a regional staffer for the state elections board and ex-director of Transylvania County's elections board.