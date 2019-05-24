Nevada legislators face Friday bill deadline

Nevada lawmakers this week approved bills to ban private prisons, restore voting rights to felons and streamline the process for sealing low-level marijuana convictions.

But other bills face a deadline Friday that will decide whether they die or continue down the road toward becoming a law, including a measure to ban child marriages in Nevada.

Legislators have held a flurry of votes in the lead up to the deadline day, but not all of the bills are subject to the legislative cutoff.

Some bills not subject to the deadline include a sprawling criminal justice reform bill and a measure that would overhaul how Nevada distributes education funding.