Most Massachusetts cities, towns seeing population growth

Population in most Massachusetts cities and towns is continuing to grow.

That's according to the latest population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Boston, Cambridge, and Framingham had the largest population gains in raw numbers from 2017 to 2018, while Sudbury, Sharon, and Stoneham had the largest increase by percentage.

Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin said the fact that 82% of Massachusetts communities saw an increase in residents during the same period is important as the state prepares for the upcoming federal 2020 Census.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Galvin said while growth numbers have been encouraging, particularly in communities closer to Boston, there are still communities in the Berkshires and on Cape Cod showing population decreases.

Census numbers help determine federal resources and representation in Congress.