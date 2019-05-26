Boy, 13, falls from observation level on Gettysburg monument

Authorities say a 13-year-old boy from Indiana was flown to a hospital after plummeting about 40 feet from a monument at Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania.

Acting park information officer Jason Martz says the Fort Wayne youth was visiting the park on a school field trip when he fell from the Pennsylvania Memorial at about 9 a.m. Friday.

Martz said the top of the monument has an observation level, and the boy fell from there despite a 3- to 4-foot-high safety wall.

Martz said the youth was flown to Hershey Medical Center with what officials believe were broken bones and internal injuries.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The park has opened an internal investigation. The 100-foot Pennsylvania Memorial, the park's largest monument, is in the center of the Union line on Cemetery Ridge.