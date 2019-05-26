Recently retired Arizona deputy fire chief dies in car crash

Authorities say a former deputy fire chief with the Rio Verde Fire District has died in a car crash in Buckeye two weeks after his retirement.

Buckeye police say 59-year-old Eric Merrill was killed in Saturday morning's collision with another vehicle.

They say two other people were injured in the crash including Merrill's son, who was taken to a hospital and expected to survive.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Merrill just retired after a 40-year career in fire service with the last 15 years spent with the Rio Verde Fire District northeast of Scottsdale.

He previously worked for Rural Metro Fire Department.

Police say Merrill was a Marine veteran and he's survived by his wife and two adult children.