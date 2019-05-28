Kansas governor seeks federal disaster declaration

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is seeking a federal disaster declaration, citing severe weather and flooding that continue to ravage the state.

Kelly, a Democrat, announced the request to President Donald Trump on Monday, the same day Republican Gov. Mike Parson in neighboring Missouri made the same request for his state.

Kelly is seeking federal money to help pay for shelter management, water rescues, human services support and other needs.

Forty-nine of the 105 counties in Kansas are part of a state of disaster declaration. More rain in recent days is keeping river and lake levels extraordinarily high.