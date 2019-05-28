Tennessee governor honors 10 fallen military service members

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has honored 10 deceased U.S. military service members as part of Memorial Day services.

Among those Lee honored during a service Friday was Army National Guard Pvt. 1st Class Tara Turnage, of Memphis. Turnage died in a vehicle training accident at the National Training Center in California in May 2018.

Marine Corporal William Ross, of Hendersonville, who was killed in an accident that involved two aircraft off Japan in December, also was memorialized. As was Marine Capt. Travis Brannon, of Nashville. He died in a helicopter crash in Arizona in March.

Lee also honored Marine Lance Corporal Andrew Carpenter, of Columbia. He was killed in action in February 2011 in Afghanistan.

Five World War II service members and one from the Vietnam War also were honored.