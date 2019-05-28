City Hall for sale? Scranton might sell municipal building

Everyone complains that City Hall is for sale but it might soon be the case in a Pennsylvania city.

City Hall in Scranton needs a renovation, and the mayor's administration is considering putting the 130-year-old structure up for sale rather than footing the nearly $11 million bill to fix it up.

The Times-Tribune reports Mayor Bill Courtright's administration recently issued a formal "request for qualifications" from entities interested in acquiring and renovating the building.

The mayor says if the city government ends up moving to another smaller location, he'd like the new owners of the City Hall building to restore the limestone Victorian Gothic Revival building to its former glory.

Scranton was once a thriving center of the anthracite coal business, and architectural remnants of its glory days are dotted throughout downtown.