Special election set for seat of late Rep. Ronnie Young

The special election in South Carolina to fill the Aiken County seat of Rep. Ronnie Young after he died in office will take place Oct. 1.

The State Election Commission says filing for the House seat will start June 7 and end at noon on June 15.

The primaries for the open seat will be July 30 with any runoff if needed taking place two weeks later.

Young died in his home on May 19 after battling cancer. The Republican from Clearwater spent 23 years as Aiken County Council chairman before reaching his goal of getting to the Statehouse in 2017