Missing Northern California man’s baby found dead in LA area

Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide investigators have confirmed that a baby girl found dead is the daughter of a missing Northern California man.

A Sheriff's Department statement says the baby's body was found late Monday morning in suburban Bellflower.

The department says she was the daughter of 30-year-old Alexander Echeverria, who was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Friday in Bellflower with the 8-month-old baby.

A missing person bulletin issued earlier described Echeverria as suffering from depression and said his family was concerned for his well-being.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Los Angeles County investigators believe the infant died in Sacramento and the investigation is now being handled by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

Echeverria has been driving a gray 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with the California license plate 7FFT866.