Alabama inmate seeks to block execution set for Thursday

An Alabama inmate set to die by lethal injection on Thursday wants the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to block his execution.

Court documents show Christopher Lee Price informed the court Tuesday he plans to challenge a lower court decision issued Sunday.

U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose refused to block Price's execution. She ruled his latest attempt to postpone death was similar to previous challenges.

Price is set to die for his part in the sword-and-dagger slaying of pastor Bill Lynn in Fayette County in 1991. A second man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life.

A federal judge stayed Price's execution in April after he challenged Alabama's lethal injection procedure. The Supreme Court fractured 5-4 to allow the execution, but the midnight death warrant expired.