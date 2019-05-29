Michigan delegation to visit Illinois as part of carp fight

Michigan's congressional delegation will travel to Illinois this summer to see a crucial choke point in a waterway between an Asian carp-infested river and Lake Michigan.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Rep. Fred Upton and other delegation members announced the trip on Wednesday at the Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conference.

The Army Corps of Engineers last week sent Congress a $778 million plan to install noisemakers, electric cables and other devices at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois, about 40 miles from Lake Michigan. Delegation members say they are committed to securing funding to stop the carp "menace."

Other priorities this year include combatting contaminants known as PFAS and investing in water infrastructure.