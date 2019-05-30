Michigan judge reassigned amid allegations of abuse cover-up

A Michigan family court judge has been reassigned amid allegations she covered up evidence that her 11-year-old grandson was being beaten by his father.

Wayne County family court Judge Tracy Green has said she's "done nothing wrong" and denies the allegations. Chief Wayne County Judge Timothy Kenny said Wednesday he's taken Green off the abuse and neglect docket until cases of parental rights termination and criminal child abuse involving her 31-year-old son are resolved.

WJBK-TV reported Green's grandson testified in March that the judge covered bruises on his face with makeup before he went to school. Green denied seeing bruises or covering them up.

The Detroit News reports Green for now will hear only juvenile delinquency cases. Kenny said he met with Green and she agreed with the docket change.