New Hampshire celebrates Statehouse’s Bicentennial

A week-long celebration of New Hampshire's Statehouse is starting with an opening ceremony, reenactments of the first legislative session and special tours of the building.

While a wooden building in Portsmouth served as the seat of New Hampshire's colonial government starting in 1758, the granite Statehouse in Concord opened in 1819 and is the oldest state capitol in which both houses of the Legislature meet in their original chambers.

Sunday marks 200 years since two brothers, Jonathan and Matthew Harvey, were sworn in as Senate president and Speaker of the House.

The bicentennial celebration events start on Sunday and continue throughout the week.