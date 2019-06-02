Taxpayers foot $145K bill for government tent at Preakness

The state of Maryland spent $145,500 for a corporate tent at the 144th Preakness Stakes last month, and the bill is going to taxpayers.

The Baltimore Sun reports Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and state agencies entertained guests in the tent, which was among a line of corporate tents ringing the track at one end of the infield at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Reporters weren't allowed inside as politicians and others visited the tent. The governor's office later said it was a mistake not to allow a reporter inside.

Hogan invited about 100 of the guests, with the Department of Commerce and the Department of Transportation also issuing invitations.

The guest list included politicians from both parties, Cabinet secretaries and executives from companies with a presence in Maryland.