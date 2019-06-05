National Politics
AG: City’s abortion ordinance raises free speech concerns
West Virginia's top prosecutor says Charleston's new ordinance to target protests at abortion clinics could run afoul of Constitutional law.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Tuesday released a statement saying the ordinance is problematic because it targets free speech.
News outlets report the Charleston City Council voted 21-5 on Monday to approve restrictions on approaching people as they enter health care facilities. The law forbids people from blocking an entrance or exit and says protesters can't come within 8 feet of someone who is within 100 feet of a front entrance to advocate a message or provide pamphlets without the person's consent.
The American Civil Liberties Union has also raised concerns in a statement about the ordinance being too broad. Anti-abortion protesters have threatened legal action.
