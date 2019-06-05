Lawsuit over West Virginia governor’s residency continues

A long-running lawsuit seeking to require West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to live in the state's capital will continue.

A circuit judge in Charleston on Wednesday asked for more legal filings in the case brought by Democratic Del. Isaac Sponaugle.

Sponaugle says Justice should be ordered to live in Charleston because the state constitution requires the governor to "reside at the seat of government." He argued that the citizens of West Virginia deserve a governor who is on the job.

The governor's lawyers say the definition of reside is unclear and added that the suit would essentially force the court to chaperone Justice's whereabouts.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This is the third time Sponaugle has sued over Justice's residency, with the previous two suits thrown out on technicalities.