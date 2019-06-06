DC rep: Trump July 4th plan is like USSR cult of personality

Washington, D.C.'s nonvoting representative in Congress is criticizing President Donald Trump's plan to deliver a speech during the traditional July Fourth celebration on the Mall.

Democratic Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton tells The Washington Post that the nation's birthday celebration shouldn't revolve around a single person. She says "cults of personality are not how we operate in this country," and that's the difference between the old Soviet Union and the United States.

District authorities have been waiting on the White House for details since Trump tweeted in February about his Fourth of July plans. He said "A Salute to America" would draw a large crowd, featuring a "Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!"

Despite concerns about logistics, some residents say they'd like a front-row seat.