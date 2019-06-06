Officials: Roughly 600 Tulsa structures swamped after flood

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, talk to Mike Luke, of Sand Springs, Okla., in front of Luke's home in Sand Springs, Okla., Tuesday, June 4, 2019, as they tour homes in one of the neighborhoods swamped after the swollen Arkansas River left its banks. Ian Maule

City officials say around 600 Tulsa County homes and business were inundated during last week's historic flooding along the swollen Arkansas River.

The Tulsa World reports that Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency officials say roughly half of the swamped structures were in the unincorporated Town and County addition west of Sand Springs, a Tulsa suburb.

Sand Springs was among the first communities flooded when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began releasing more water from a dam upriver to control more severe flooding elsewhere.

Storm-weary Oklahomans were gutting waterlogged homes Sunday as the river continued its slow crest rolling hundreds of miles downstream. Arkansas residents were also bracing for record-breaking crests.

Oklahoma officials say six people have died and 118 were injured in the severe weather this spring.