Former Democratic legislator to run for Montana governor

The first Democratic candidate for Montana governor has filed her paperwork with state regulators.

Former state Rep. Reilly Neill registered Saturday with the state commissioner of political practices office. She pledges to carry on Gov. Steve Bullock's legacy on her campaign website .

The 45-year-old Neill represented Livingston in the Montana House between 2013 and 2015. She was defeated in her 2014 re-election bid by current Republican Party Executive Director Debra Lamm.

Neill publishes a free monthly arts and culture publication called Montana Press Monthly.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Democrats have held the governor's office since 2005. Republicans see 2020 as an opportunity to take back the office with Bullock unable to run again due to term limits.

Six candidates so far are seeking the GOP nomination. Libertarian Ron Vandevender also is running.