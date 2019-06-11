Photos show suspect in shooting of off-duty LA deputy

This combination of Monday, June 10, 2019 photos taken by a surveillance camera and provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau shows a suspect the authorities are seeking the publics help in identifying in the shooting of a sheriff's deputy that left the officer critically wounded at a fast-food restaurant in Alhambra, Calif. The off-duty deputy was shot on Monday as he waited in line at the restaurant. The photo at right shows the suspect after he changed his clothes in a nearby neighborhood. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau via AP) AP

Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of shooting of an off-duty deputy who was critically wounded at a fast food restaurant.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released photos from surveillance video showing the young man around the time of the shooting Monday in suburban Alhambra. Another photo shows him after he changed his clothes in a nearby neighborhood.

Investigators say the deputy was waiting for a food order at a Jack in the Box when the man shot him in the head with a handgun, then drove away in a Kia Sorento SUV.

The deputy was in civilian clothes and had nothing to outwardly indicate he was a law enforcement officer.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

His name was not immediately released.