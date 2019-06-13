Younger 2020 candidates hint at age divide in hitting Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden poses for a photo with an audience member after speaking at Clinton Community College, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Clinton, Iowa. AP Photo

Some younger candidates in the crowded Democratic presidential primary are suggesting that the early front-runner, 76-year-old Joe Biden, is too entrenched in the past to lead the country.

Both former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 46, and Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj), the 37-year old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, have stepped up questions this week about Biden.

They are openly wondering if the former vice president really can provide new perspectives for the future after the 2020 election.

The criticisms come two weeks before Democrats gather for the first presidential debate of the primary. They underscore a generational divide some candidates are trying to draw in hopes of reshaping the race.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Biden has shrugged off questions about his age, especially since President Donald Trump turns 73 on Friday. And Bernie Sanders is 77.