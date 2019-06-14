Bill would limit lobbyist contributions year-round

Maine could prevent lobbyists from giving to candidates outside their districts year-round under a bill facing Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

The Senate sent the bill Monday to Mills. She has 10 days to veto it, sign it or let it go into law.

An Associated Press review shows self-identified lobbyists gave at least $25,000 to legislative candidates and legislator-run political action committees last year. Maine's biggest lobbying firms gave over $47,000.

Currently, lawmakers can accept contributions from lobbyists or their employers only when the Legislature is not in session.

The bill would prevent gubernatorial and legislative candidates from accepting contributions from lobbyists outside their districts year-round. It wouldn't apply to lobbyists who are eligible voters in a candidate's district, or to contributions from these lobbyists' employers.