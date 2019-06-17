Ohio luminaries mark death of veteran Statehouse journalist

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and legislative leaders of both parties are lining up to pay tribute to a veteran Statehouse journalist who died suddenly last week.

A memorial service for Jim Siegel (SEE'-guhl), of The Columbus Dispatch, was planned in the Statehouse Atrium Monday afternoon. The event is open to the public.

Siegel grew up in New Middletown, Ohio. He died June 11 at the age of 46 after working out at home. A cause of death hasn't been identified.

Siegel had covered Ohio state government and politics for the Dispatch since 2005. His award-winning work there included a steady stream of legislative scoops, analysis and data journalism.

He previously was a reporter and bureau chief for Gannett Newspapers' Statehouse Bureau and Statehouse bureau chief for The Cincinnati Enquirer.