Police: Man fatally shot, 3 officers injured in Las Cruces

Police say a man was killed and three law enforcement officers injured after he fired authorities in Las Cruces.

Police spokesman Danny Trujillo says two Las Cruces officers and a Dona Ana County sheriff's deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries. The man killed early Monday has not been identified.

Trujillo says a local business owner reported a suspicious person, and a responding officer shined his vehicle spotlight onto the man — who fired at the officer through his windshield before fleeing on foot.

Trujillo says state, local and federal agencies responded to reports the officer had been shot and injured, and helped in the search for the suspect.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In a statement, U.S. Border Patrol says its agents fired at the man and struck him after he shot at authorities.