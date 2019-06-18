Attorney Michael Avenatti faces November trial in New York

California attorney Michael Avenatti faces a November trial date on charges he tried to extort millions of dollars from Nike.

The Nov. 12 trial date was set Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe at a pretrial hearing in Manhattan.

Avenatti participated by telephone, only answering that he could hear when the judge asked.

A hearing originally scheduled for Tuesday before another judge over allegations he ripped off porn star Stormy Daniels was postponed.

Avenatti was charged in April with trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike, the sportswear company. He has pleaded not guilty.

Avenatti gained fame representing Daniels in her fight to be freed from a nondisclosure deal regarding an alleged affair with President Donald Trump.

He also faces federal fraud charges in California.