Hawaii board to reconsider tinted window towing proposal

Hawaii County Council members are reconsidering a bill that would give police the power to tow vehicles with overly tinted windows.

West Hawaii Today reported Tuesday that some council members have had second thoughts about the bill approved 8-1 in a first reading last month.

The proposal adds a towing option when police believe windows are tinted darker than allowed by law.

The bill sponsored by Hilo Councilwoman Sue Lee Loy is scheduled for another hearing Wednesday.

Lee Loy says darkly tinted windows create hazards for officers, as well as for pedestrians and bicyclists who cannot make eye contact with drivers while crossing streets.

Some council members who initially supported the bill say they have heard from constituents worried about police overreach and the cost of retrieving towed vehicles.