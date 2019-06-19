Police seek suspect in anti-Muslim graffiti on NYC school

Police are looking for a man suspected of spray-painting anti-Muslim graffiti on the doors of a Brooklyn elementary school after-hours.

The New York Police Department released surveillance video late Tuesday of a suspect in the incident Sunday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at P.S. 52 on East 29th Street, in the Sheepshead Bay area.

The school is near a mosque that faced years of neighborhood opposition over its construction. It opened in 2016.

NYPD hate crimes investigators are working on the graffiti case, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday he's told the state police Hate Crimes Unit to offer any help needed. The Democratic governor called the graffiti "completely unacceptable and repugnant to New York's values."