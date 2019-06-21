Other driver killed in crash that also killed trooper named

Authorities have released more details, including the name of another driver killed, in a crash that also killed a Nebraska state trooper.

The Nebraska State Patrol says in a news release Friday that 28-year-old Derek Lacrete, of Lewellen, died when he was thrown from his sport utility vehicle in the Thursday morning crash on Highway 26 in western Nebraska that also killed 51-year-old Trooper Jerry Smith.

Investigators say the crash happened when Lacrete crashed into the back of a pickup truck stopped to make a left turn. The crash caused Lacrete's SUV to veer into the oncoming lane, where it collided head-on with Smith's patrol car.

Smith joined the patrol at age 47 after a lengthy military career that included being awarded a Bronze Star Medal.