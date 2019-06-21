Longest-tenure family court judge in Reno says she’ll retire

The longest-serving state family court judge in Reno says she'll retire.

Judge Frances Doherty announced Friday she'll step down Aug. 2 after 22 years hearing cases affecting children, families and vulnerable adults in Washoe County District Court.

Doherty was a hearing master for five years before she was elected as a judge in 2002. She was reelected in 2008 and 2014.

She twice served as the presiding administrative judge in the court, and she oversaw adult guardianship matters.

Doherty has spoken and trained in Nevada and nationally on family court issues, and led a statewide initiative to implement supported decision-making as an alternative to guardianship.

Nevada in May became the ninth U.S. state to implement the supported decision-making program.