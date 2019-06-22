Minnesota official urged to resign for anti-gay posts

A St. Paul City Council member is being urged to resign for past anti-gay posts on Facebook.

Gay advocates from Minnesota's Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party are presenting a resolution Sunday at the party's convention in St. Paul asking for Kassim Busuri to resign. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports Busuri was appointed to represent Ward 6 in January.

Busuri says his Muslim faith does not support homosexuality and that criticizing his previous posts amounts to Islamophobia. He says he will represent all his constituents regardless of sexual orientation but won't recant his past statements.

The posts came to light Wednesday after Busuri was the only council member not to support a resolution recognizing June as Pride Month.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In one 2014 post, Busuri said he was "going back to Uganda" after the country approved a law criminalizing homosexuality.