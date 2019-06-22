Small protest as Oregon Capitol closes for potential threats

A small group of people demonstrated outside the Oregon Capitol to support a walkout by Republican lawmakers over major climate change legislation.

The Capitol was closed Saturday on the recommendation of Oregon State Police, after anti-government groups threatened to join a protest planned inside the building.

One of the groups, the Oregon Three Percenters, had joined an armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016.

Republicans fled the Legislature — and some, the state — this week to deny the majority Democrats a quorum for the climate bill, intended to dramatically reduce fossil fuel emissions.

Gov. Kate Brown dispatched state police to round up the lawmakers, prompting Dallas Republican Sen. Brian Boquist to warn the authorities to "send bachelors and come heavily armed."

A larger demonstration was expected Sunday.