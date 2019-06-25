Sheriff’s office offers reward to help solve man’s homicide

An Ohio sheriff's office has offered a reward for information in the death of a man whose body was found in a nature preserve in April.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office said in a release Tuesday that it is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of 26-year-old Leonid "Lonya" Clark. Authorities have said the Yellow Springs man's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Authorities haven't released the cause of death.

Clark went missing in January. His body was found April 12 on a bank of the Little Miami River in the Glen Helen Nature Preserve in western Ohio.

Sheriff Gene Fischer's release Tuesday said someone "is aware of exactly what happened" and who caused Clark's death.