Iowa parole officer fired for role in illegal home search

An Iowa parole officer has been fired after an investigation concluded that she abused her power by conspiring with a detective to conduct an illegal search of a drug suspect's home.

A termination decision from the Department of Correctional Services says that officer Kari White committed "egregious" unethical and unprofessional conduct.

The firing stems from White's unusual role in a criminal investigation of Daniel Vinnece, who was on parole for drug crimes and lived in Boone.

White was not Vinnece's parole officer. But a Boone narcotics investigator who was investigating Vinnece sought her help getting into his home without a warrant last year.

Unlike police, parole officers can conduct warrantless searches to check on parolees. The search uncovered some marijuana and led to charges against Vinnece. But a judge dismissed the case after ruling the search violated his rights.

White has appealed her firing, contending she acted appropriately.