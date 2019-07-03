Wyoming doctor’s wife avoids prison in drug conspiracy case

A Wyoming woman who pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge and testified against her physician husband has avoided a prison term.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that a federal judge sentenced Lyn Kahn Wednesday in Cheyenne to time served and three years of supervised release.

Records say the Casper resident pleaded guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to illegally distribute prescription drugs.

Kahn told a judge she filled painkiller prescriptions written by her husband, which were given to her husband's brother and a Massachusetts man.

Khan testified in May against her husband, Shakeel Kahn.

Shakeel Kahn was convicted of 21 felonies including responsibility for an Arizona woman's 2015 overdose death.

The jury also found his brother, Nabeel Kahn, guilty but not criminally liable for the woman's death.