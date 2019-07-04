Utah State hosts exhibit of cartoonist who pushed suffrage

Utah State's Museum of Anthropology is hosting an exhibit by a key cartoonist and women's rights activist of the U.S. suffrage movement.

"Women Speaking to Women: The Political Art of Nina Allender" highlights the works of a cartoonist who worked for The Suffragist, a weekly news tabloid published by the National Women's Party in Washington, D.C.

The cartoons regularly appeared in The Suffragist between 1913 and 1920 and used metaphor and humor to clarify complicated political moments of the day.

Curators say Allender's cartoons presented a new ideal of the American woman at a time when anti-suffragists at traditional newspapers poked fun at women seeking the right to vote.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The exhibit continues through August 30.