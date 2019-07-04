Indiana man dies in police-involved shooting

A 53-year-old Indiana man is dead after a police-involved shooting at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting involving officers from the Salem Police Department.

Authorities responding to a call reporting a suspicious person before 2 p.m. Wednesday allegedly encountered a man brandishing a hammer. Officers say he did not listen to commands to drop the hammer and stop approaching. At least one officer fired a gun, killing the man. He has been identified as Mark A. Naugle of Scottsburg.

The officers have been placed on administration leave.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

After the investigation the information will be turned over the Washington County prosecutor for review.