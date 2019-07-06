Some Alabama storm shelters are rusting, but will be fixed

Authorities say rusting storm shelters in northwest Alabama will be repaired.

Colbert County's administrator tells the TimesDaily that the contractor who installed three storm shelters has agreed to repaint the structures, even though they're out of warranty.

Photos show badly cracking paint that's peeling off the structures and rust beneath it.

But Colbert County Administrator Roger Creekmore says "it looks worse than it is."

Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said the rusting doesn't affect the integrity of the storm shelters. They were built with money provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency after the deadly April 2011 tornado outbreak.

The five-year-old shelters are at Manning Homes in Sheffield, Maud in western Colbert County and in the Crooked Oak community.