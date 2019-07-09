Television ad wars begin in the Louisiana governor’s race

FILE - In this June 6, 2019 file photo, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards smiles as he describes the end of a legislative session that saw his teacher pay raise and education spending plans win final passage, in Baton Rouge, La. The governor has been traveling the state to meet with teachers and veterans, and he’s planning a statewide RV tour that begins Saturday, July 6. The Deep South's lone Democratic governor faces two major GOP challengers on the October ballot: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham of Richland Parish and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone. AP Photo

A Republican group has responded to the start of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' TV campaign for re-election with advertising attacking the Democratic incumbent's performance.

The Republican Governors Association released its first 30-second TV spot of the governor's race Tuesday, planning to run it statewide for weeks.

The gubernatorial competition is intensifying, with an onslaught of advertising expected until Election Day on Oct. 12.

The RGA ad describes Edwards' support of tax hikes to balance the budget and juxtaposes that with the tax cuts championed by President Donald Trump. The GOP organization says Edwards' tax increases are chasing workers from Louisiana.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The ad doesn't mention that these taxes won support from a majority-Republican Legislature.

Edwards faces two major GOP challengers: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone.