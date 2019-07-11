National Politics

Mayor who died unexpectedly to lie in state at City Hall

The Associated Press

BROCKTON, Mass.

Residents of the city of Brockton are paying final respects to Bill Carpenter after the three-term mayor's unexpected death last week.

Carpenter's body will lie in state on Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. at Brockton City Hall.

A funeral for Carpenter will be held Friday in the Brockton High School auditorium.

Carpenter was pronounced dead July 3 after being found unresponsive in his car outside a school where he had just dropped off a family member for a summer program.

No official cause of death has been released.

The 62-year-old Carpenter underwent a heart procedure earlier this year, but had returned to work and was planning to run for a fourth term as mayor in November.

