North Carolina coastal town rejects limits on rental events

A town council on the North Carolina coast has rejected a proposal which would have limited weddings and reunions at beach houses.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports that Southern Shores Mayor Tom Bennett says the council felt like the proposal was over-regulating and the town didn't need it. The proposal failed by a 3-2 vote.

The proposed amendment would have capped special gatherings of more than 25 people to no more than three a year per house.

Town commissioners and the property owners' association proposed the change in response to two 12-bedroom houses under construction that could be used for large events.

Realtors and contractors said the proposal would harm Outer Banks businesses such as caterers and florists.

The vote came on Tuesday.