City council proposes reducing marijuana penalties

The city council of Ohio's capital city is considering legislation reducing penalties for possessing marijuana.

The Columbus Dispatch reports offenders caught with up to 100 grams would be fined $10 and those caught with between 100 and 200 grams would pay $25.

The council also said that unlike state law, possession of up to 200 grams would not lead to possible jail time.

Council spokeswoman Lee Cole says before the council takes a vote Monday on the ordinance, there will be a public hearing Thursday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cole says the proposal's goal is lowering fines for small amounts of marijuana possession and increasing funds for attorneys to help seal records for minor convictions, to assist jobseekers.

Cincinnati's council voted last month to decriminalize possession of up to 100 grams of marijuana.