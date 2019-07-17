Man accused of killing Racine officer waives preliminary

The Milwaukee man accused of fatally shooting a police officer at a bar in Racine last month has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Twenty-six-year-old Dalquavis Ward appeared in Racine County Circuit Court Wednesday for a hearing that lasted only minutes. Ward is accused of killing Officer John Hetland at Teezers Bar & Grill June 17 as the 24-year police department veteran attempted to stop an armed robbery.

More than two dozen Racine Police Department personnel, including Chief Art Howell, were in the courtroom for the proceeding.

Ward was arrested June 27 in Milwaukee, the day after Hetland's funeral. An arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 7.