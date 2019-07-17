Louisiana lawmaker quits for post with Secretary of State

Louisiana state Rep. Nancy Landry has quit her post in the House to become chief of staff for Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.

The Advocate reports Landry, a Republican from Lafayette, resigned Tuesday and began work with Ardoin's office the same day.

Landry was term limited in the House and earlier expressed strong interest in becoming the new chief clerk for the House. Landry says taking the new job is a "good way to continue to serve" the people of Louisiana.

Landry will be paid $130,000 per year.

Landry has served in the Legislature for 10½ years and is former chairwoman of the House Education Committee.