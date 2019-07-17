Victorville confrontation leaves deputy, suspect injured

Authorities say a deputy has been hurt and a suspected gunman captured after a gunfire-punctuated confrontation in inland Southern California.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says deputies got reports Wednesday afternoon of a driver with a gun in his car threatening people in Victorville, 85 miles northeast of Los Angeles. The department says the man refused to leave the car.

Video showed deputies pointing rifles and shotguns at a black SUV that suddenly takes off and heads toward deputies.

A burst of gunfire is then heard.

Authorities didn't say who fired or whether anyone was hit.

However, the Sheriff's Department says a deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the suspect was transported with unknown injuries.

Officials say the man had two guns with him.