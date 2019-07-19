Man shot, killed by Pueblo police identified

Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by police during a domestic disturbance call in Pueblo.

Police say 53-year-old Patrick Martinez was shot when he tried to attack officers with a knife after they arrived at the scene Thursday evening. He died at a nearby hospital.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports no officers were injured.

Martinez was arrested earlier this year on kidnapping, menacing and assault charges, to which he pleaded not guilty. His death marks the sixth officer-involved shooting in Pueblo so far in this year and the seventh in Pueblo County.

No other information has been released.